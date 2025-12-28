Watch: Fans Raise 'Pakistan Murdabad' Slogan As Sanjay Dutt Joins Dhurandhar Screening Via Video Call In Lucknow

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt surprised fans during a special screening of his film Dhurandhar in Lucknow by joining the event via video call. The screening was hosted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajeshwar Singh, and the unexpected virtual interaction turned the evening into a memorable experience for those present.

According to videos circulating on social media, Sanjay Dutt interacted briefly with the audience, who responded with loud cheers and slogans such as "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Vande Mataram."

The atmosphere inside the theatre was charged, with fans expressing their admiration for the actor and his performance in Dhurandhar. Some attendees were also heard raising anti-Pakistan slogans during the interaction.

In the video, Rajeshwar Singh is seen addressing the audience and praising Sanjay for his contribution to Indian cinema. He thanked the actor for entertaining audiences for several decades and acknowledged his popularity across generations. Singh also lauded his powerful screen presence in Dhurandhar.

Sanjay, visibly pleased by the warm reception, thanked the audience for their love and support. He expressed gratitude for the appreciation shown towards Dhurandhar and his character in the film. The actor’s brief interaction was met with applause and cheers.

The video call interaction went viral on social media in no time.

In Dhurandhar, Sanjay essayed the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam.

The film, released on December 5, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. Even after 23 days in theaters, the film continues to dominate and has already become the highest-grossing Indian film overseas. In India, it is rapidly approaching the Rs 700 crore mark, while its international collections continue to soar.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has entered the top 10 list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film earned Rs 20.50 crore on Day 23, taking its total India box office collection to Rs 668 crore.

As of now, the total collection of Dhurandhar at the worldwide box office currently stands at Rs 1026.5 crore.

Dhurandhar has been praised by netizens and celebrities alike. Inspired by real-life events and crime syndicates in Karachi's Lyari area, the film draws on true incidents to depict India's fight against terror in Pakistan.

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.