'My Brother Is My Pride': Amaal Mallik Reacts To Armaan Malik Urging Fans NOT To Pit Them Against Each Other

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has issued an emotional appeal to fans and netizens, urging them to stop pitting him against his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik. Amaal’s message came shortly after Armaan publicly requested sections of the fandom to end constant comparisons between the two brothers. He also stressed that their individual journeys in music are different yet equally meaningful.

Reacting to Armaan’s post, Amaal took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday (December 28) and made it clear that any attempt to create a rift between them is deeply hurtful.

Emphasising their strong bond, he wrote, “Please bhai log let’s not do this. We are united by blood, divided by nothing. My brother is my pride, my baby, my everything, hurting or disrespecting him in any way is equal to hurting me. Just spread love & let’s be a bigger, happier fan family from here on. Dil se request hai.”

Amaal’s note echoed Armaan Malik’s earlier statement, in which the singer expressed disappointment over repeated attempts by a section of fans to turn their relationship into a rivalry. Armaan had written, “I genuinely don’t understand why a section of the fandom keeps trying to pit me and Amaal against each other. Our paths are different, but our joy has always come from seeing each other grow and succeed. Please end the comparisons. We’re bigger than that."

He added, "There’s too much exciting music and momentum coming in the new year to waste energy on this. Let’s stand united, move forward together, and let the music do all the talking ❤️peace & love.”

Amaal stated that professional comparisons should not come at the cost of personal respect and familial bonds. He made it clear that any negativity directed at Armaan affects him equally, and that their relationship goes far beyond chart positions or career trajectories.

On the professional front, Amaal was recently seen in Bigg Boss 19, where he emerged as one of the top five finalists.