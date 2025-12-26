'There Was No Secret Girlfriend': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Opens Up About His Lost Love

Amaal Mallik | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik is once again making headlines. This time, the singer-composer opened up about putting his heart and soul into the Salman Khan–hosted reality show. In a recent interview, Amaal spoke in detail about the "mystery girl" he had mentioned during his time on Bigg Boss 19.

"The girl that I was talking about and somewhere a lot went wrong in my narrative towards that person," Amaal said in an interview with Faridoon Shahryar. He then read out a few lines he had written for her: "On this reality show I went in the year 2025, Bigg Boss 19. I was simple at heart and remained true to my soul."

Stating that some things were beyond his understanding, Amaal clarified that he has no regrets about his actions inside the house. He further revealed, "There was no secret girlfriend. There was never a hidden relationship, what there was just a conversation jo mere dil se shuru hui...(sic)."

He added that "who had to hear it, she heard it," and explained that he never named the person because he did not want to bring chaos into her life. Amaal stressed that he was not on the show to create drama or drag others into controversy.

Describing the "mystery girl," Amaal shared that she does not belong to his industry or world. However, she is someone he has known for 11–12 years and who stood by him through all his ups and downs.

According to Amaal, the woman is no longer a part of his life. He said, "When someone asks me today about mystery girl, I smile not because there's something to hide, but there's something that I have already lost (sic)." He also admitted that he has never been particularly lucky in love. The woman reportedly stepped away from Amaal’s life due to the controversies and drama surrounding him. According to Amaal, she was not accustomed to being in the limelight.

Following these revelations, Amaal Mallik began trending online, with fans searching for details about his lost romance. However, since no names were ever mentioned, the identity of his mystery girl remains unknown.