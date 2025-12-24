Year Ender 2025: From 'GK Kya Karega' To Farrhana Bhatt Shredding Neelam Giri's Letter, Here's Top 5 Most Controversial Moments From Bigg Boss 19

Year Ender 2025 | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 stands out as one of the most talked-about reality shows of the year as 2025 comes to an end, offering a season full of intense confrontations, emotional breakdowns, and moments that refused to stay inside the house. The season held viewers' attention until the very end with its shocking fights, contentious accusations, and incidents that sparked intense online debates. Here are some of the Bigg Boss 19 season's most memorable moments as we reflect on the year-end.

Farrhana Bhatt Shredding Neelam Giri's Letter

It was shocking for the entire Bigg Boss 19 house to see how heartless Farrhana was as she shredded Neelam's letter. This made the entire house go against Farrhana despite this being just a task.

Ashnoor Kaur Facing Body Shaming Comments

Ashnoor had an emotional breakdown in the show as she faced bodyshaming comments. Tanya and Neelam were seen commenting on Ashnoor's weight. Reacting to the same, Ashnoor said, "As a teenager, I did suffer from body image issues, but I never shared this. From the very beginning, I have had a hormonal imbalance, and in stressful situations, my body bloats up (sic)."

Tanya Mittal Being Hit By Ashnoor Kaur

In one of the tasks, Tanya was allegedly hit by Ashnoor by a wooden plank. However, Ashnoor kept claiming that she did not do it intentionally. But, it seemed otherwise in the clip.

Gaurav Khanna Vs Farrhana Bhatt Fight

The most intensive fight in Bigg Boss 19 house was of Gaurav and Farrhana. There were obviously less abusive words in their fight, but more demeaning things. This gave us the hit dialogue "GK kya karega." Gaurav then remarked that everyone will know the season by his name, probably everyone will now as he is the winner of the season.

Malti Chahar Claiming Tanya Mittal Kissed Amaal Mallik's Photo

There was a task in the Bigg Boss 19 house where contestants had to recreate the picture of the person they were playing for and protect it from being destroyed by their opponents. While Tanya was trying to save Amaal’s picture, Malti claimed that she saw Tanya kissing it. However, the truth remained unclear, as no footage from Malti’s point of view was shown.