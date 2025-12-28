 Ranveer Singh Poses With Fans In New York During Vacay With Deepika Padukone Amid Dhurandhar's Success, PHOTOS Go Viral
Ranveer Singh Poses With Fans In New York During Vacay With Deepika Padukone Amid Dhurandhar's Success, PHOTOS Go Viral

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, which has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films within just 23 days. Lying low post release, Ranveer is holidaying in New York with Deepika Padukone and family. An Instagram user shared photos with Ranveer, all smiles, while another snap showed a cheerful Deepika posing beside Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in New York | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar, which has been creating a storm at the box office. Within just 23 days of its release, the film is nearing the Rs 700 crore mark and has entered the top 10 list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Ranveer Singh Poses With Fans In New York

Ranveer, who has been maintaining a low profile since the release of Dhurandhar, recently jetted off for a vacation with his wife, Deepika Padukone. Amid this, fans spotted the couple in New York along with Ranveer's family. Soon after, an Instagram user named Chetna Sharda, who met the actor, shared pictures with him, where Ranveer was seen all smiles while posing with fans.

In another photo, Deepika was spotted looking cheerful as she stood beside Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani.

Check out the photos:

article-image

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the user wrote, "Meeting this gem of a person 'Ranveer Singh' in NYC was a beautiful surprise and keepsake memory."

Dhurandhar Becomes Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film

As of now, the total collection of Dhurandhar at the worldwide box office currently stands at Rs 1026.5 crore.

Dhurandhar has now claimed the top spot on the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films domestically, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Gaurav Gera, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

