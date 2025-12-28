120 Bahadur OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Farhaan Akhtar's Film Online?

120 Bahadur OTT Release |

The much-anticipated war drama 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, has been creating strong buzz ever since its announcement. Inspired by real-life events and tales of extraordinary bravery, the film promises a powerful narrative that honours courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. With audiences eagerly waiting for its digital premiere, here's everything you need to know about the OTT release of 120 Bahadur.

120 Bahadur: Streaming details

According to reports, the film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 16, 2025. 120 Bahadur (2025) explores themes of extraordinary courage, sacrifice, patriotism, and leadership.

Plot

120 Bahadur is based on the heroic stand of Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched valour against overwhelming odds. Farhan Akhtar plays a key role that captures the emotional and physical challenges faced by soldiers on the frontlines. Known for his commitment to performance-driven roles, Farhan has reportedly undergone intense physical training to portray the character with authenticity and depth.

120 bahadur is a generational movie..!!!

Can't pen down it but a must must watch for everyone 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/WQspO21q0n — Sierra (@Heinn_ji) November 25, 2025

Cast and characters

The film features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Raashii Khanna as Shugan Shaitan Singh Bhati, Ankit Siwach as Sepoy Ramlal, Dhanveer Singh as Jemadar Hariram Singh, Sparsh Walia as Sepoy, Sahib Verma as Nanha, Ajinkya Deo as Brigadier, Eijaz Khan as Lieutenant colonel, Ashutosh Shukla as Sepoy Dharampal Singh Dahiya, Atul Singh as Sepoy, and Devendra Ahirwar as Baingan, among others. It is directed by Razneesh' Razy' Ghai. It is written by Rajiv G. Menon. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Amit Chandra and Ritesh Sidwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.