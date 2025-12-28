 120 Bahadur OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Farhaan Akhtar's Film Online?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment120 Bahadur OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Farhaan Akhtar's Film Online?

120 Bahadur OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Farhaan Akhtar's Film Online?

120 Bahadur is based on the heroic stand of Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched valour against overwhelming odds. Farhan Akhtar plays a key role that captures the emotional and physical challenges faced by soldiers on the frontlines.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
120 Bahadur OTT Release |

The much-anticipated war drama 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, has been creating strong buzz ever since its announcement. Inspired by real-life events and tales of extraordinary bravery, the film promises a powerful narrative that honours courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. With audiences eagerly waiting for its digital premiere, here's everything you need to know about the OTT release of 120 Bahadur.

120 Bahadur: Streaming details

According to reports, the film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 16, 2025. 120 Bahadur (2025) explores themes of extraordinary courage, sacrifice, patriotism, and leadership.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Macro data, FPI Trading To Steer Markets This Week, Analysts See Range-Bound Moves
Macro data, FPI Trading To Steer Markets This Week, Analysts See Range-Bound Moves
Caught On Cam: 2 Burqa-Clad Women Steal Purses From Guests At Hyderabad Wedding Function
Caught On Cam: 2 Burqa-Clad Women Steal Purses From Guests At Hyderabad Wedding Function
Sanjay Dutt's ₹55 Lakh Rolex Quietly Became The Star At AP Dhillon's Mumbai Concert: Know More About His Luxe Watch
Sanjay Dutt's ₹55 Lakh Rolex Quietly Became The Star At AP Dhillon's Mumbai Concert: Know More About His Luxe Watch
Why Mumbai Dabbawalas Withdrew Their Support From Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead of BMC Elections 2026 | Explained
Why Mumbai Dabbawalas Withdrew Their Support From Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead of BMC Elections 2026 | Explained

120 Bahadur is based on the heroic stand of Indian soldiers who displayed unmatched valour against overwhelming odds. Farhan Akhtar plays a key role that captures the emotional and physical challenges faced by soldiers on the frontlines. Known for his commitment to performance-driven roles, Farhan has reportedly undergone intense physical training to portray the character with authenticity and depth.

Read Also
Binny And Family Out On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan's Niece Anjini Dhawan's...
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Raashii Khanna as Shugan Shaitan Singh Bhati, Ankit Siwach as Sepoy Ramlal, Dhanveer Singh as Jemadar Hariram Singh, Sparsh Walia as Sepoy, Sahib Verma as Nanha, Ajinkya Deo as Brigadier, Eijaz Khan as Lieutenant colonel, Ashutosh Shukla as Sepoy Dharampal Singh Dahiya, Atul Singh as Sepoy, and Devendra Ahirwar as Baingan, among others. It is directed by Razneesh' Razy' Ghai. It is written by Rajiv G. Menon. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Amit Chandra and Ritesh Sidwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

120 Bahadur OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Farhaan Akhtar's Film Online?

120 Bahadur OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Farhaan Akhtar's Film Online?

Ranveer Singh Poses With Fans In New York During Vacay With Deepika Padukone Amid Dhurandhar's...

Ranveer Singh Poses With Fans In New York During Vacay With Deepika Padukone Amid Dhurandhar's...

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet's Film Online?

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet's Film Online?

Sanya Malhotra Surprises Fans At Sunidhi Chauhan's Concert In Delhi, Crowd Goes Wild As Duo Grooves...

Sanya Malhotra Surprises Fans At Sunidhi Chauhan's Concert In Delhi, Crowd Goes Wild As Duo Grooves...

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web- When & Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi's Latest Thriller Series?

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web- When & Where To Watch Emraan Hashmi's Latest Thriller Series?