Year-Ender 2025: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Celebs Who Become Parents This Year

Celebs Who Become Parents In 2025 | Photo Via Instagram

Several celebrities embraced parenthood this year, delighting fans with their joyous announcements. From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, here's a roundup of Bollywood stars who became parents in 2025.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025. Sharing the joyous news on social media, the couple posted a template that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

The couple tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became proud parents to a baby girl, Saraayah, on July 15.

The couple, who starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah, tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating for several years.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, Patralekhaa, on November 15, which also marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

They were in a relationship for around a decade, and on November 15, 2021, they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, welcomed their first child, a son, Neer, on October 19. The duo tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet elegant ceremony in Delhi, attended by close friends and family.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

Former actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025, and named her Evaarah Vipula Rahul. The couple got married in January 2023 at actor Suniel Shetty's (Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra.

They had been dating for nearly four years, starting around early 2019, and went public with their relationship in 2021.

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Oscar Alexander Westwick, in March 2025.

The couple tied the knot in August 2024, first with a civil ceremony in London on August 7, followed by a grand destination wedding in Italy.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Friday, December 19.

The two got married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, Laksh on April 3, 2022.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Farwaan, on September 1, 2025. This is their second child after Zehaan. The couple tied the knot on December 25, 2020.

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh

Actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Rumi, on August 15. Their first child, a son named Sufi, was born on February 3, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on January 28, 2012, after dating for nine years.

Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj

Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Aarush Bajaj Purohit, on September 15, 2025.

The couple got married in Jaipur in 2019, after dating for several years following their meeting on the set of the show Arjun.