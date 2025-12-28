Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Praise Mumbai Police's Creative Campaigns As They Complete 10 Years On Social Media

The Mumbai Police marked a major milestone as it completed 10 years of its presence on social media, a journey that has seen the force use creativity, pop culture, and sharp messaging to engage with citizens and spread awareness on safety issues. The occasion drew wishes from several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, who lauded the police force for its prompt service and commitment to the safety of Mumbaikars.

Over the years, Mumbai Police has become known for its innovative social media campaigns, often using iconic scenes and dialogues from popular Hindi films to warn citizens about cyber frauds, online scams, and the importance of staying vigilant.

To commemorate the 10-year milestone, the police shared several throwback posts revisiting some of these impactful campaigns - many of which featured references to classic Bollywood films.

Shah Rukh Khan reshared one such post originally put out by Mumbai Police that featured a scene from his 1993 film Darr. Along with the post, the actor wrote, “70 minute nahi, poori zindagi ka sawaal hai! And Mumbai Police has committed their lives, to prioritise our safety! Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your selfless duty & congratulations on the remarkable 10 years on social media.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also joined in by resharing a throwback post by Mumbai Police that read, “#SOS Let there be an impregnable 'Deewar' between you & the greed for unrealistic financial temptations,” a message aimed at cautioning citizens against online financial frauds.

Reacting to the post, the veteran actor wrote, “Aaj khush toh bahut honge hum ! @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice have completed 10 glorious years on social media, forever looking out for Mumbaikars Online! ‘Sadrakshanaya Khalanigrahanaya’ (सद्रक्षणाय खलनिग्रहणाय), which means ‘To Protect the Good and to Restrain the Evil’ in Sanskrit, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding citizens and curbing wrongdoing.”

Salman Khan praised the police force’s creative approach to digital awareness campaigns and wrote, “Swagat nahi karogay, sabse creatively impactful account ka? Thank you @mumbaipolice for educating citizens on cyber safety and digital discipline. Cheers to 10 years of trust, tech, and tireless service.”

Akshay Kumar, known for his association with socially relevant causes, also extended his appreciation with a quirky message. He wrote, "Chilla Chilla ke iss scheme se kaise bachein, yeh toh batana padega na?? 😬 Hats off to you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for always having our back. We owe our safety to you, thanks for being so awesome! #MumbaiPolice4All.”

From witty one-liners to impactful visual storytelling, Mumbai Police’s social media journey over the past decade has redefined how law enforcement connects with citizens in the digital age.