Drugs Free Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia & other Bollywood celebs react to Mumbai Police's campaign

The Mumbai Police has intensified the campaign to make the financial capital of the country drug-free. It started a 'Drugs Free Mumbai' Campaign a few days ago.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli, along with Smita Patil Street Theatre created public awareness through a street play at Dadar Railway Station, Worli Naka, and Lalbaug to spread awareness about the effects of drug consumption and to bring drug addicts in the mainstream.

The Mumbai Police has informed the citizens about the campaign through Tweets which received a huge response. News about the campaign got further amplified with Bollywood, celebrities endorsing it.

Actresses Shilpa Shetty-Kundra, Tamanna Bhatia, and comedian Kapil Sharma appreciated the campaign through the social media.

Check reactions below

Shilpa Shetty-Kundra tweeted, "Thank you, Mumbai Police, for continuously spreading awareness on such an important issue and working towards a ‘Drugs Free Mumbai’."

Tamannaah Bhatia retweeted the Mumbai Police tweet with a comment, "Great initiative Mumbai Police. More power to the 'Drugs Free Mumbai' campaign." Actress Ankita Lokhande also retweeted the campaign tweet.

Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Congratulations Mumbai police and all the actors from Smita Patil street theatre for this initiative. Let’s do it together a drugs free Mumbai."

Drug cases involving B' Town celebs

Incidentally we have seen a large number of Bollywood celebrities involved in drug cases.

Comedian and part of Kapil Sharma's comedy show Bharti Singh, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case. Apart from that Narcotics Control Bureau had interrogated actress Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sarah Khan actor Arjun Rampal in drug cases.

Mumbai Police arrests 234 persons in the last 10 days alone

In the last few days, the Mumbai Police has increased the speed of its operation in drug cases. It arrested 234 persons in 225 drug cases, in the last ten days alone. In total, during the last 14 days of the special operation.

The police also seized MD (mephedrone) 849 grams, charas 1 kg and 230 grams, heroin 92.4 grams and hydroponic ganja 280 grams worth over Rs 2.6 Cr.

