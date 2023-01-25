FPJ CAMPAIGN: Mumbai Taxis even refuse rides outside Traffic police office

Picture for representation

Mumbai: Taxi drivers refusing to ply short distances has become a common issue. On Tuesday, our correspondent checked with 82 taxi drivers in the Worli area to ply to locations close by, however, 67 flatly refused. This included taxis that were standing outside the Traffic police office at Worli, refusing fares without fear of any repercussions from the police. Not only were the drivers refusing short rides, many were also found to be parking their vehicles in no parking zones.

“The kaali-peelis have been the identity of Mumbai for decades. They have a unique connection with the city and often play an integral part in movie scenes. However, the drivers have stopped bothering about moral code or goodwill and violate laws openly,” 58-year-old Worli resident, Sudam Jadhav said.

Subhadra Kumari, who was stuck at Haji Ali junction waiting for a cab to Mumbai Central, said stricter laws should be put in place for taxi drivers in the city. “For that, a dedicated grievance cell must be formed wherein people can lodge complaints against errant drivers and also post their taxi numbers. Those who show up more in complaints in monthly or yearly reviews must be penalised heavily,” she said.

Similarly, Suresh Chavan who lives along Worli Sea Face and regularly travels for work between Worli and Mumbai Central, faces a harrowing time commuting due to the bad behaviour of drivers and their refusal to ply the distance. “Last week was the worst. I was waiting for a cab around 11pm at Haji Ali with my wife and a 9-year-old daughter. I asked a taxi driver to ferry us to Nagpada but he refused. When I asked him the reason for his refusal he demanded more money (beyond the meter reading) saying he may not find a passenger for his return journey,” Mr Chavan said.

According to Mr Chavan, the practice to refuse rides has become commonplace and the issue will need the intervention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “The matter has to be put forth before the transport ministry so steps can be taken to end this harassment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Grant Road resident Usha Mishra, who was waiting for a taxi around 4pm at AC Market (Tardeo) said she had been struggling to find a cab for more than 15 minutes. Speaking with FPJ, she said it has become a daily “headache”. “Each time I get a cab I think, thank god I finally got one!”



