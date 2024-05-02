Mumbai: Badari Shankaracharya Performs Mahakumbhabhishekam At Shankaralaya In Chembur

Mumbai: Jagadaguru Badari Shankaracharya Vidyabhinava Krishnananda Teertha Mahaswamigal of Shree Kshetra Shakatapuram, performed the third Jeernoddhar Mahakumbh Abhishekam at Shankaralaya temple in Chembur. Amid chanting of vedic mantras, thousands of devotees of Lord Ayappa thronged Harihar Bhajan Samaj premises at Chembur to witness the holy ceremony.

On Wednesday, the third Mahakumbhabhishkam was performed at Shankaralayamafter the last ritual in 2014 and the first during the consecration of temple in 2002. The rituals were performed by Laxminarayana Somaiya, the Asthana Priest of Sringeri and Shakatapuram Mutts, who had performed the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament House.

The pre Mahakumbh Abhishekam rituals were performed by Rama Subbu and his team of vedic priests. Badri Shankaracharya named SHANKARALAYAM as ‘Mini Sabarimala’ and the presiding deity Dharma Sastha as the Mini Sabrimala deity. He emphasised that the idol is as powerful as the presiding deity at Sabarimala termple in Kerala.

Consecrated in the year 2002, the temple is abode to the presiding deities, Dharma Sastha (Ayyappa), Ekambareswarar (Shiva) and Goddess Kamakshidevi. The idol of Lord Dharma Sastha is made of ‘panchloka’, while the ‘lingam’ and ‘kamakshi ambal’ are sculpted from special stone selected for the purpose.

The Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani, Thambratti from the royal family of Travancore Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Trivandrum, former principal scientific advisor to the Government of India Dr. R. Chidambaram, Ayyappa Das, National President of Akhila Bharatiya Ayyappa Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti, and many other notable personalities visited Mumbai to attend the Mahakumbhabhishekam.