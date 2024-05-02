Maharashtra Politics: Uproar Over Ticket To Naresh Mhaske From Thane Lok Sabha Seat, Discontent Spreads To Mira-Bhayandar

Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction leader and former mayor Naresh Mhaske |

Mumbai: After mass resignations by BJP office bearers including former corporators in Navi Mumbai, the wave of discontent against Naresh Mhaske’s (Shiv Sena) candidature spread to Mira Bhayandar, following functionaries resigning from their posts on Thursday. Expecting a ticket from his party, former MP-Sanjeev Ganesh Naik had been preparing to contest the elections for the past several months.

However, the announcement of Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena) as the Maha Yuti candidate from the Thane (25) Lok Sabha constituency triggered an uproar among supporters of Sanjeev Naik who is the son of Navi-Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik. Nearly half a dozen office bearers attached to BJP’s Mira Bhayandar unit including former corporator and general secretary-Dhruv Kishor Patil, resigned from their posts on Thursday.

More Naik supporters are likely to join the rebellion against Mhaske’s candidature. “It’s true that our party members are upset with the announcement. However, since the decision has been made and Maha Yuti’s victory has to be ensured, I will try to pacify them.” said former BJP MLA- Narendra Mehta.

Notably, despite an official announcement regarding Mhaske’s candidature, Sanjeev Naik continued with his meetings and visits to various pockets of Mira Road till Wednesday night, casting a shadow of doubt on his future steps. Sanjeev Naik had won the LS polls on a NCP ticket by defeating his Shiv Sena rival-Vijay Chougle in 2009 by a margin of 49,020 votes.

However, he was defeated by Sena’s Rajan Vichare in the 2014 LS polls by a margin of over 2.81 lakh votes. The LS constituency includes assembly segments including- Mira-Bhayandar, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Ovala-Majiwada, Thane, Airoli and Belapur. While the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded sitting MP- Rajan Vichare (UBT), the BJP-led Maha-Yuti (MY) was likely to offer the seat to the Shiv-Sena.

However, the local BJP leadership which had openly voiced protest against any such likelihood contends the party is stronger in terms of organisational set-up at the grass root level and public support in most of the assembly segments and civic bodies.