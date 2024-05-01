 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shinde Sena Nominates Naresh Mhaske For Thane Constituency, Shrikant Shinde For Kalyan Seat
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shinde Sena Nominates Naresh Mhaske For Thane Constituency, Shrikant Shinde For Kalyan Seat

Mhaske will take on Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and incumbent MP Rajan Vichare.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction leader and former mayor Naresh Mhaske |

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske as its candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha seat.

It also officially announced the candidature of CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde as its candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. He currently represents that seat.

Shinde's nomination had been announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a candidate of the ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance), comprising Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, last month.

Thane is known to be bastion of CM Shinde. He represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane.

The party is yet to announce candidates for the Nashik and Palghar Lok Sabha seats.

