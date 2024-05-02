Mumbai: Salesman Cooks Up Robbery Story, Sends Cops On A Wild Goose Chase |

Mumbai: Less than 12 hours a salesman working with a Malad-based firm dealing in silver ornaments claimed that he was robbed of 25 kilograms of silver worth Rs.20 lakh by three unidentified men at knife point in Kashimira, the police found that he had cooked up the story for his personal gain. According to the police, the salesman identified as- Sanjay Damodar Soni approached them on Wednesday afternoon stating that he was robbed of the silver ornaments by three men as he stopped his bike to urinate on the Penkarpada-Srushti Road in Kashimira.

Sensing the seriousness of the brazen day-light robbery in their jurisdiction, senior police inspector-Rajendra Kamble under the supervision of ACP-Amar Marathe and DCP- Prakash Gaikwad immediately alerted all nearby patrolling personnel and deputed two special teams to track the robbers. Closed circuit tele-vision (CCTV) installed in the vicinity of the crime scene and possible getaway routes were also checked to see if the robbers had been captured in the footage, but all the attempts hit a dead end. As the police were about to register a case of robbery, contradictions started emerging in Soni’s version.

stolen property yet to be recovered

The claim didn't sound right to the police personnel who began a firm line of questioning, following which Soni confessed to having cooked up the robbery story. Further investigations revealed that Soni who was under huge debts had sold the ornaments to a person in Malad. The owner of the firm claimed that Soni had taken away the silver ornaments including-anklets, bracelets, rings and chains without his knowledge as they were busy in shifting their office. Based on the complaint filed by the owner, an offence under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 182 (giving false information to a public servant) of the IPC against Soni. Efforts were on to trace the buyer and recover the stolen property.