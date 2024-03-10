 Mumbai Police Arrest Teen Robber Who Escaped From Custody During Transfer From Arthur Road Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Arrest Teen Robber Who Escaped From Custody During Transfer From Arthur Road Jail

Mumbai Police Arrest Teen Robber Who Escaped From Custody During Transfer From Arthur Road Jail

The accused eluded custody near Chheda Nagar junction while en route to Navghar police station, prompting the filing of a case for fleeing from custody with the Tilak Nagar police.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai police successfully apprehended a 19-year-old alleged robber, Sahil Shah, who had managed to escape from custody on March 5 during his transfer from Arthur Road jail to Navghar police station.

Shah, accompanied by another accused, Moin Qureshi, 23, had previously been incarcerated at Arthur Road jail in connection with a separate case. Authorities, armed with an order for their custody in a robbery case, collected the duo from the jail on March 5.

Shah Eluded Police Custody During Transfer

However, Shah eluded custody near Chheda Nagar junction while en route to Navghar police station, prompting the filing of a case for fleeing from custody with the Tilak Nagar police.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Launch Interstate Manhunt For Alleged 'Killer' In Gruesome Decapitation Of Minor
article-image

Intensive investigations led the police to discover Shah's whereabouts in Vapi, Gujarat. Alerting the Vapi police, law enforcement successfully apprehended Shah, closing the chapter on his escape and ensuring his return to custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Allows Minor Rape Victim To Deliver Baby In Govt State Home

Bombay HC Allows Minor Rape Victim To Deliver Baby In Govt State Home

Mumbai NGO Helped Over 500 Poor Undertrial Prisoners With Bail Amount In Past 6 Years

Mumbai NGO Helped Over 500 Poor Undertrial Prisoners With Bail Amount In Past 6 Years

Mumbai Police Arrest Teen Robber Who Escaped From Custody During Transfer From Arthur Road Jail

Mumbai Police Arrest Teen Robber Who Escaped From Custody During Transfer From Arthur Road Jail

Mumbai: More Dilaasa Centres To Come Up In City To Stop Violence Against Women

Mumbai: More Dilaasa Centres To Come Up In City To Stop Violence Against Women

Mumbai: Treatment Of Needy In Limbo Due To Pending BMC Polls

Mumbai: Treatment Of Needy In Limbo Due To Pending BMC Polls