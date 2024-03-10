Mumbai Police Arrest Teen Robber Who Escaped From Custody During Transfer From Arthur Road Jail

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai police successfully apprehended a 19-year-old alleged robber, Sahil Shah, who had managed to escape from custody on March 5 during his transfer from Arthur Road jail to Navghar police station.

Shah, accompanied by another accused, Moin Qureshi, 23, had previously been incarcerated at Arthur Road jail in connection with a separate case. Authorities, armed with an order for their custody in a robbery case, collected the duo from the jail on March 5.

Shah Eluded Police Custody During Transfer

However, Shah eluded custody near Chheda Nagar junction while en route to Navghar police station, prompting the filing of a case for fleeing from custody with the Tilak Nagar police.

Intensive investigations led the police to discover Shah's whereabouts in Vapi, Gujarat. Alerting the Vapi police, law enforcement successfully apprehended Shah, closing the chapter on his escape and ensuring his return to custody.