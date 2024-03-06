Mumbai: Police Launch Interstate Manhunt For Alleged 'Killer' In Gruesome Decapitation Of Minor

Representational Image | Freepik

The police have launched an interstate manhunt to nab a murder convict who is now the prime suspect in the abduction and brutal killing of a 12-year-old boy from Wadala. Meanwhile, the victim's family has written to the home minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against the police's 'laxity' owing to which the accused managed to give a slip.

Details of the horrific case

A month after being kidnapped, the boy's decapitated body was found on Monday, while his head was discovered in Shanti Nagar creek on Tuesday. Bipul Sikari, a resident of West Bengal, was caught two days after the abduction, but managed to escape from the police station.

Ten police teams have been formed and some of them have been dispatched to West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The Crime Branch has also started a parallel investigation. After being nabbed, Sikari confessed that he had sold the victim to a transgender.

As per police sources, there was a romantic angle between the accused and this unidentified person. Previously, Sikari was convicted for another murder in West Bengal. He was released on parole during Covid, but he fled to Mumbai and rented a house near the victim's residence.

The post-mortem of the deceased child has been done at Sion Hospital and its report has been kept reserved. A police officer said that the doctors have taken the child's viscera which is going to be sent to the lab. The police have also taken the DNA sample of the child's mother.

Last location of accused found in J&K

A police officer said that the last location of the accused Sikari has been found in Jammu and Kashmir. A police officer said that after escaping, the hunter had contacted his family through the mobile phone of an acquaintance. However, the police has identified the person using whose mobile phone the accused had made the call and is interrogating him.