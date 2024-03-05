Mumbai Shocker: Decapitated Body Of Minor Found Month After Abduction In Wadala

Representative Image

Mumbai: The decapitated body of a 12-year-old, who was kidnapped a month ago from near his residence in Wadala, has been found in a creek near Shantinagar. Police suspect that the minor was sexually assaulted before being killed. Notably, the accused, Bipul Shikari who lived in the victim's area, was caught on the same day when the minor went missing. He had even claimed to have sold the boy to a transgender. However, he managed to escape from the police station.

As per the complaint lodged by the father, his son went out for a walk at around 8.30pm on January 28, but never returned. The man, who is into the fish selling business, lodged a complaint at the Wadala TT police station. During the investigation, another boy told the police that he had seen the victim going with Shikari. He was subsequently spotted by the father and the locals, who thrashed him before taking to the cops.

At the police station, the accused fled making an excuse to wash off blood oozing from injuries resulting from the assault. Despite a month-long search, he is still untraceable. As the body was decomposed, the police identified the child from his clothes and slippers. The body has been sent for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the police have added the charges of murder and destruction of evidence in the case.