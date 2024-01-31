 Mumbai News: 5 Booked For Dumping Illegal Debris At Wadala
Earlier, similar cases were registered in Malad, Govandi, Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar areas; BMC records 2,200 complaints in the last eight months.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Mumbai: The civic authorities have registered an FIR against five persons for illegally dumping debris on an open plot at Wadala. Earlier, similar cases were registered in Malad, Govandi, Mankhurd and Shivaji Nagar areas.

The BMC has recorded 2,200 complaints of illegal dumping of debris and construction waste in the last eight months. However, preventing such incidents has been a challenge, since the debris is dumped mostly at night in public places.

The team of the solid waste management (SWM) department of F North caught debris dumped on Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) open land near Bhakti Park monorail station. “We found four dumpers that were filled with debris while four were emptied on the plot. Our team caught the offenders and ensured that they did not flee the spot till the police team reached the spot. An FIR was immediately registered against five drivers Mehboob Patel, Raju Kesban Naidu, Ramdas Prasad, Mohammad Salim Ibrat Ali and Ujer Ahmed Khan,” said a civic official.

BMC deployed special squads to keep a tab on such activities

The BMC has already appointed special squads at the ward level to keep an eye on such illegal activities. Last year, the P-North ward imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on 50 vehicles in Malad areas and also requested the state transport commissioner to cancel their registration. M-East ward had also requested the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Traffic) to install CCTV cameras at the affected points in Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Deonar and Govandi areas.

The SWM department has plans to install CCTV cameras on a pilot basis at five chronic unauthorised garbage dumping spots in the R-Central ward at Borivali, Gorai and Magathane.

