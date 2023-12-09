Mumbai: St. Joseph's High School Celebrates Its 106th Year With 70+ Events During 3-Day Festival In Wadala

St. Joseph's High School, Wadala |

St. Joseph's High School, Wadala hosted their annual 'Josephite Festival' earlier this December as they marked their 106th year in educating young minds. The school hosted as many as 71 events during a three-day period. More than 7000 students from across the city and its suburbs participated in the inter-school activities.

The Josephite Festival started on Thursday morning and extended till December 9 with an array of interesting competitions such as ethical hacking, spell wiz, t-shirt painting, clay modelling, greeting card making, and salad dressing among many others.

Greeting card making |

Several students enthusiastically participated in the unique set of competitions held during the days and especially enjoyed involving themselves in those which reflected 21st century skills such as hacking, coding and speed typing. Of the 70+ events, popular competitions such as drawing, singing, story telling, elocution, mono acting, fancy dress, and quiz were also conducted.

Fancy dress |

Speaking to FPJ, Father Blaise Fernandes, Principal of the school said, "A well over 7000 students from 81 schools, from as far as Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, participated in this three-day festival. We were reminded of what (educational reformer) John Dewey said: "Education is not preparation for life, education is life itself.” He also reflected on the three priorities mentioned in the popular film Iris, "Education, education, and education,” while mentioning that the Josephite Festival promotes holistic education.

Salad dressing |

To carry out fair competition, participants were classified into four categories. The first catergory comprised pre-primary and std. 1 students, while the second category took note of students belonging to std. 2,3, and 4. The last two categories involved the students of the secondary section. Students of std.5,6, and 7 were part of the third category and the remaining three classes comprised category four.

Coding and speed typing |

"Education is not restricted to books, and the blackboard. It must make individuals recognise their latent talents and succeed in life. This festival provides a stage for all students to express their talents and feel proud of themselves,” said Secondary Supervisor and event head, B. Nagaprabha. She also noted that the performances are reviewed by esteemed judges who encourage and guide the participants to achieve great heights.

It was learned that the past pupil and parent volunteers assisted the school staff to plan and organise the annual festival. Participation certificates were handed over to the thousands of students who participated at the SJHS, Wadala’s Josephite Festival followed by awarding the winners with impressive prizes.

Started in 1917 with just five students and a dedicated teacher, the school commemorated its 100th year in 2017. In the wake of its centenary celebrations, it gave birth to the Josephite Festival which believes leaving no stone unturned.