Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Wadala; One Injured

Representative image

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man, Harishchandra Tripathi, sustained significant burn injuries following a fire that broke out in a residence In Wadala on Thursday afternoon, culminating in a cylinder blast. The incident occurred at approximately 2:18 pm in room number 5, near Husainiya Masjid, Galli Number 110.

Tripathi, who suffered burns ranging from 25 to 30 percent, was swiftly admitted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital, commonly known as Sion Hospital. As of now, his condition is reported to be stable.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, along with officials from BEST and BMC F North Ward, promptly responded to the emergency. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze by 3:30 pm.

Preliminary investigations by fire officers suggest a potential gas leak as the cause of the fire, leading to the subsequent cylinder blast. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still under scrutiny.

Police investigating reason behind cylinder blast

A fire officer at the scene stated, "Prima facie, it seems gas must have leaked out and triggered somehow. We are still investigating the reason behind the cylinder blast. The injured person had fled from the spot, and a police case has been registered."

According to a police officer familiar with the incident, "The regulator connection of gas was loose, causing gas to spill out. The injured person managed to douse the fire himself before seeking medical attention at Sion Hospital. Nearby residents promptly alerted the fire brigade and informed the police. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the fire was already extinguished."

The police have officially registered the incident and continue their investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fire and cylinder blast.