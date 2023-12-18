Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Juhu's Residency Hotel, No Casualty Reported; Video Surfaces

Fire in Juhu's Residency Hotel | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Around 10 people were rescued safely after a fire broke out in Juhu residency hotel in the western suburbs on Monday evening. The fire officials succeeded in extinguishing the fire in less than two hours. No injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed the fire officials.

As per information received from the fire official, the fire broke out at 5.12 pm in the kitchen on the fourth floor of the hotel on Juhu-Tara road in Santacruz west. The fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot along with the K west ward officials, local police and ambulance. Four fire tenders, three jumbo tankers and four motor pumps were deployed for fire fighting operations.

A senior fire official said, "The fire was confined to piped natural gas, shegdi, glasses, kitchen appliances, acrylic sheets in the kitchen on the fourth floor. The fire must have broken out due to leakage in a gas pipe. We immediately cut the electric and gas supply and started rescue operation. Around 10 guest and some hotel employees stuck on the floor were rescued via a staircase and the fire was stopped from spreading to the top floors."

He further added that, "Since the building was constructed in 1968, there was no provision for fire fighting systems. The fire has now been extinguished, and the hotel is closed till they carry out an electrical audit and check their gas connections. A notice will be sent to the hotel after an investigation." Mahendra Shetty, general manager of Juhu Residency was not available for comment. On August 27, three guest died in a fire on the third floor of the Galaxy hotel in Santacruz.