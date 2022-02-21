Watch Video: Fire breaks out at Hotel Sea Princess in Juhu; no injuries

Mumbai: Fire was reported on the first floor of Juhu's Hotel Sea Princess on Monday, following which the fire brigade officers rushed to the spot.
No injury in the incident has been reported so far.
The incident was reported at around 10.30 am and the fire brigade officials arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire at 11 am.
