Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old Govt Doctor Assaulted At Bhandup Municipal Hospital; Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Mumbai: In a shocking incident at a municipal hospital in Bhandup, Mumbai, a 45-year-old government doctor, Dr. Atul Narayan Patil, was assaulted by a local youth on the afternoon of August 26. The Bhandup police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Accused Filmed Doctor, Used Abusive Language Before Attack

According to the police, Dr. Patil is a government medical officer at the Tembhipada Municipal Dispensary, located near Paanch Mandir, Nagardas Nagar, Bhandup West. At around 3:10 PM, while he was performing his regular duties, an unidentified man barged into his cabin.

The man began filming Dr. Patil on his mobile phone without consent and used offensive language. When Dr. Patil requested him to stop recording, the man physically assaulted him.

Accused Later Spotted at Mulund Hospital

Later, when Dr. Patil went to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund for treatment, the accused was reportedly spotted there as well.

Police Register Case Under BNS & Medicare Service Act

Based on Dr. Patil's complaint, the Bhandup police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

Police are continuing their investigation and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.