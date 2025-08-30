Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Sunday; Ganesh Devotees Face Inconvenience

File Photo | PTI

Due to maintenance and repair work on railway tracks, the signaling system, and overhead wires, Central Railway will operate a block on Sunday from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm

As a result, suburban trains will not halt at Chinchpokli and Currey Road stations during the block period, causing significant inconvenience to devotees heading for Ganpati Darshan at popular pandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja and Chintamani of Chinchpokli.

Thousands of devotees rely heavily on Chinchpokli and Currey Road stations to reach these prominent Ganesh mandals, especially on Sundays, when there is typically a large turnout due to the holiday. The cancellation of local train halts at these key stations due to the mega block has led to disappointment and frustration among Ganesh devotees during the festive season.

"This maintenance work is crucial for the safe and efficient running of trains, but the timing has sparked criticism due to its impact on the ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities. Many devotees are urging authorities to reconsider the timing of such blocks during peak festive days," said Mahesh Chavan, a resident of Dadar.

Central Railway Block Details:

Main Line

Where: Between CSMT and Vidyavihar on the Up and Down slow lines

When: Sunday, from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm

Impact:

Down slow trains departing from CSMT between 10:48 am and 3:45 pm will be diverted to the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar.

These trains will stop only at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Kurla stations.

Similarly, Up slow trains starting from Ghatkopar between 10:19 am and 3:52 pm will be diverted to the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, stopping at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, and Byculla.

Harbour Line

Where: Between Kurla and Vashi on both Up and Down routes

When: Sunday, from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm

Impact:

All Down local trains from CSMT to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel between 10:34 am and 3:36 pm will be cancelled.

Similarly, Up trains from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT between 10:17 am and 3:47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local services will operate between CSMT–Kurla–CSMT and Panvel–Vashi–Panvel.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel on the Thane–Vashi/Nerul line during the block between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm on the same pass or ticket.

Western Railway

Where: Block at Mumbai Central mainline station

When: Saturday night from 12:30 pm to 4:00 am

Impact:

No impact on suburban services.

There will be no daytime block on Western Railway on Sunday, ensuring uninterrupted services throughout the day.