Mumbai SRA Goes Digital: 22 Citizen Services Now Available Online Via Aaple Sarkar Portal

Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Brihanmumbai office, has made 22 services falling under the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015 available online through the state government’s Aaple Sarkar portal. Citizens will now be able to avail themselves of all these services digitally.

Initiative Led by CEO Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar

This important step has been taken by the Chief Executive Officer of the SRA Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar (IAS).

List of 22 Services:

1. Providing certified copies of rent payment details to the bank accounts of slum dwellers as per Cooperative Department report

2. No Objection Certificate (NOC): Certified copies of NOC issued under

3. Certified copy of Annexure VI issued for proposals under Regulation 33(10)

4. Certified copy of Annexure VI issued for proposals under Regulation 33(11)

5. Certified copy of opinions issued for land acquisition proposals under Section 14(1)

6. Certified copy of NOC issued from SRA

7. Copy of GIS CD submitted by developer

8. PAP flat allotment: Certified copy of order regarding allotment

9. Certified copy of Annexure II to the applicant

10. Verification of census receipt of Slum Holders Identity Card Survey 2000 (Greater Mumbai)

11. Change in land use

12. Copy of occupancy certificate / certified copies of approved maps

13. Registration services for cooperative housing societies

14.Transfer of heirship: In case of death of eligible hutment holder before flat allotment (post Annexure2)

15. Flat transfer services after 5 years of occupancy certificate

16.Resolution of complaints regarding house rent of slum dwellers

