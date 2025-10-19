BMC To Appoint Lab To Conduct 'Odour Audit' In And Around Kanjurmarg Waste Treatment Plant After Residents Complaints

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: Following long-standing citizens complaints about foul odour due the municipal solid waste processing (MSW) plant at Kanjurmarg, leading to nausea and other health issues, the BMC has decided to appoint a lab to conduct an 'odour audit' in and around the plant. Total 26 locations will be inspected to identify potential sources of odours and nullification of odour nuisance. The plant currently processes 6000 Metric tonnes (MT) waste daily.

The locations which will be inspected include residential areas of Kannamwar, Nagar Tagore Nagar (Kanjur) East; Dream Complex, Bhandup; Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Nahur, Mulund and Eastern Express Highway. Different location such as MRF plant, Compost plant, Bioreactor landfill and pre-processing will also be inspected and analysed for odour management. The work will cost Rs 13 lakh and will take anywhere between 15 days to three months.

An senior engineer from BMC's solid waste management department said, "the contractor - Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd has established the Environment Cell and taking steps like landfill gas collection, soil cover, application of bio enzyme and misting for odour abatement. However, from past few months odour complaints have increased from the nearby residents. Thus, as a corrective measure to nullify the odour nuisance, BMC will carry out the odour audit in and around the Kanjur waste processing facility."

The officer added that a lab has been finalised and appointment will be done post-Diwali. The inspections will begin soon. "There are also court cases going on regarding the Kanjur MSW plant and landfill. Residents have approached court against this facility. The odour audit will is to address citizens complaints in a scientific way," the officer said.

NGO Vanashakti's director Stalin D, who has approached the court said, "The smell is hazardous and due to BMC dumping the wet waste. They do not follow scientific methodology. When the wet waste is shifted, which oftenly happens at night, it leaves behind unbearable smel. The authorities are not concerned about public health. Lakhs of citizens are suffering."

The residents of Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, and Nahur had launched a signature campaign in May, demanding the removal of the dump to protect public health. A local resident, said, "The foul odor, especially at night, forces residents within a 3 km radius to keep doors and windows shut. The dumping site causes serious health issues like coughing, asthma, and skin diseases. We understand the city needs a dump site, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of residents' health."

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on in July, directed the Maharashtra government to constitute a high-level committee. The court was hearing a PIL filed by Vanashakti, challenging the environmental clearance granted for using the Kanjurmarg site as a dumping ground.