Diwali 2025: Firecracker Bursting Worsens Mumbai’s Air Quality; BKC AQI Crosses 300 Mark

Mumbai's Records 'Poor' Air Quality, AQI At BKC crossed 300

Mumbai: Since the withdrawal of monsoon, the air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai has been falling, and the Diwali firecrackers bursting has added to air pollution levels. On Sunday, the Bandra Kurla complex (BKC) recorded AQI of 310, which falls under 'Very Poor', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI of BKC on Saturday was 231.

Some of the other areas which recorded poorest AQI on Sunday were: Navi Nagar, Colaba (263); Kherwadi, Bandra East (225); Deonar (212), Mazgaon (190), Chembur (185), Vile Parle West (173), Byculla (167), Chakala, Andheri East (163) among others. As per the CPCB's Sameer App, the overall AQI of Mumbai on Sunday was 158, which falls under Moderate category.

The monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on October 10 and since then the temperatures are on rise. On Sunday, the Colaba observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 35°C and 26.4°C respectively, and both were above normal. While Colaba observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 35.8°C and 24.6°C respectively, both above normal. For the next 48 hours, the weather conditions and temperatures in Mumbai city and suburbs are forecasted remain in the same range.

The authorities attribute the deteriorating AQI to change in weather conditions and dust pollution due to commencement of construction activities post monsoon. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting with the enviornment department last week reviewing steps taken towards maintaining the air quality in the city. As per officials, soon a coordination committee meeting will be held along with MHADA, MMRDA, SRA and other authority reviewing joint steps taken towards prevention and control of air pollution.

Before the Diwali festival began, the BMC held cleanliness drives, and soon deep cleaning drives will be held which will include washing roads with tanker water, deployed of misting machines to maintain air quality etc. While all construction sites have been told to follow air pollution control rules, including installation AQI displays on the sites. Currently, only around 450 construction sites, out of total around 1200 active construction sites have displayed AQI trackers.

Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to withdraw its proposal to procure battery-operated dust suction vehicles. The move follows findings that the machines were less effective than expected and had triggered complaints of respiratory issues due to improper handling. The Environment department will not procure 29 multipurpose machines, operated on petrol, at the cost of Rs 57 crore.

