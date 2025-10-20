Mumbai Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver Injured As Heavy Iron Piece Falls On Shoulder From Under-Construction Building In Borivali

Representational Picture | Pinterest

A 59-year-old auto-rickshaw driver sustained serious injuries after a heavy iron piece fell on his left shoulder from an under-construction building in Borivali West on October 17. The victim, Somnath Singh, suffered a shoulder fracture and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Borivali police registered a case on October 18 against an unidentified person under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts endangering human life or personal safety.

FIR Registered

According to the FIR, Singh, a resident of Vasai who drives his auto in the western suburbs, began work around 5am on October 17. Around 11am, while parked near the BMC parking lot in Borivali West, he received a call from his friend Sudhir Singh, inviting him for tea near Kesar Krupa Building on Chandavarkar Road.

As Somnath stood beside Sudhir’s auto, resting his left hand on its roof, a heavy iron piece suddenly fell from the nearby construction site, striking him on the shoulder. The impact fractured his shoulder, caused cuts above his left eyebrow, and damaged the auto’s roof and frame.

Sudhir and a construction worker rushed him to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali West. As treatment wasn’t available there, he was shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, and later to Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mira Road East, where doctors confirmed the fracture through an X-ray and admitted him. Singh has since given his statement to the police.

The FIR does not name the construction site, developer, or company involved. Police said an investigation is underway.

Past Incidents Of Construction-Related Accidents

The incident comes just days after two fatal construction-related accidents in Mumbai. On October 8, 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin died in Jogeshwari East after a cement block fell on her head from an under-construction building. The same day in Chembur, 46-year-old labourer Yadhmma Balappa died after falling from the 13th floor while plastering a wall.

Relatives of both victims accused the builders of negligence, claiming safety measures like helmets and nets were ignored. Construction-related accidents in Mumbai occur almost every fortnight, with citizens blaming developers for ignoring safety norms, endangering both workers and passersby.