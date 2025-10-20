 Thane Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Man Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorbike On Ghodbunder Road
A woman was killed and a man injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorbike late Sunday night on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The victims were returning from a party when the collision occurred near a skywalk bridge. The woman, Swati, died on the spot from head injuries, while the man sustained a hand fracture. Police are searching for the vehicle and its driver.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Thane Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Man Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorbike On Ghodbunder Road | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A woman was killed and a man suffered injuries when an unidentified vehicle knocked down their motorbike in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

About The Accident

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday beneath a skywalk bridge near Vijay Garden housing society on Ghodbunder Road, they said.

The man and the woman were returning from a party when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

The woman, identified as Swati, who was riding pillion, fell under the wheels of the offending vehicle and suffered severe head injuries. She died on the spot, the official said.

The man suffered a fracture in his hand and was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem.

The police were searching for the offending vehicle and its driver, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

