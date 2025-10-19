Mumbai Shocker! Andheri Bar Booked For Serving Alcohol To Minor; 15-Year-Old Hospitalised After Consuming Excessive Alcohol

Pexels Image

Mumbai: The Oshiwara Police on October 16 registered an FIR against the manager and staff of Hops Kitchen & Bar in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage girls. The case came to light after a 15-year-old girl reportedly began vomiting and was admitted to Cooper Hospital along with her 21-year-old friend.

Minor and Friend Fall Ill After Drinking

According to the FIR, around 3:30 a.m. on October 16, Oshiwara police received a call from Cooper Hospital stating that two girls, aged 15 and 21, had been admitted to the ICU after consuming excessive alcohol. Both had been vomiting repeatedly. Police officers immediately visited the hospital to begin an inquiry.

Party Night Turns Into Emergency

Investigations revealed that on the night of October 15, the girls had gone out to party with two male friends Govind Waghila (23) from Andheri West and a 19-year-old from Dharavi. The group arrived at Hops Kitchen & Bar around 10:30 p.m., where they ordered beer. The 15-year-old reportedly consumed half a glass before switching to a soft drink.

After dinner, they left the bar and headed home, but the minor began vomiting in an auto-rickshaw, followed by her 21-year-old friend. Both were rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors admitted them to the ICU and alerted the police.

FIR Registered Against Bar Staff

Following the investigation, police found that the bar had illegally served alcohol to a minor, violating state laws. An FIR was filed against the bar’s manager and staff under: Section 66 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act (illegal handling of intoxicants), and Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice [Care and Protection of Children] Act (providing a child with intoxicating substances).