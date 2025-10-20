'No Signs, No Diversions': Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Watch Video

Diwali Pahat Bring Traffic Chaos In Jogeshwari, Parel, Dadar; Police Reacts | Image for Representation

Mumbai: During Diwali, several roads across the city witnessed heavy traffic as large crowds gathered to celebrate the festive tradition. A video was shared online showed Mumbaikars dressed in traditional attire participating in cultural programmes, while nearby roads remained choked with vehicles.

Tagging the Mumbai Traffic Police, the user mentioned on X that the video was from Jogeshwari East's Shyam Nagar Talao area. The user also alleged that situation was so bad that even ambulances would have struggled to pass through the narrow road and also complained that there was no clear vehicular diversion or sign mentioned on the road.

On this, the Mumbai Traffic Police reacted saying that the concerned department has been informed to take necessary action.

In another post, a user complained of illegal vendors and car stalling. The user mentioned that the entire Senapati Bapat Marg at Parel, Dadar, Matunga is jam packed because of illegal vendors, car stallings by passersby and reckless behaviour of vendors.

@MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice @RoadsOfMumbai Entire Senapati Bapat Marg at Parel, Dadar, Matunga is jam packed because of illegal vendors, car stallings by passersby and reckless behaviour of vendors. Please help. — Aniket worlikar (@aniz18) October 20, 2025

Thane Traffic Update

The Thane city witnessed massive traffic congestion as thousands gathered near Masunda Lake to celebrate the traditional Diwali dawn festivities. The celebrations brought the city’s central roads to a standstill, causing severe inconvenience to office-goers and daily commuters. People heading to work also found themselves stuck for hours in gridlocks stretching across Court Naka, Jambhalinaka, Ram Maruti Road, Naupada and Masunda Lake Road, key routes connecting to Thane Railway Station.

Air Quality in Mumbai

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), on October 19, the Bandra Kurla complex (BKC) recorded AQI of 310, which falls under 'Very Poor' category. Some of the other areas which recorded poorest AQI on Sunday were: Navi Nagar, Colaba (263); Kherwadi, Bandra East (225); Deonar (212), Mazgaon (190), Chembur (185), Vile Parle West (173), Byculla (167), Chakala, Andheri East (163) among others. As per the CPCB's Sameer App, the overall AQI of Mumbai on Sunday was 158, which falls under Moderate category.

