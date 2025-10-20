 Navi Mumbai: Differently-Abled Children Celebrate Diwali At NMMC's ETC Centre
Differently-abled children at Navi Mumbai’s ETC Centre celebrated Diwali with rangolis, lanterns, and diyas, learning about the festival’s traditions. NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde joined the festivities, interacting with the children and praising their creativity. The celebration promoted inclusion, joy, and cherished memories for all.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The spirit of Diwali came alive at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) ETC Centre for Education, Training and Services for the Differently-Abled, where specially-abled children celebrated the festival with joy, colour, and creativity.

The children, guided by the centre’s staff, decorated the premises with vibrant rangolis, handmade lanterns, and beautifully arranged diyas. Their enthusiasm and artistic efforts turned the centre into a dazzling celebration space. To mark Vasubaras, the first day of Diwali, a symbolic worship of the sacred cow was performed, helping the children learn about the festival’s traditional and cultural significance.

The highlight of the celebration was the presence of NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, who joined the children and their parents for the festivities. The young participants greeted him with diyas and tulsi saplings they had crafted themselves. Their faces lit up with excitement as the Commissioner interacted with them, distributed sweets, and praised their creative work displayed at the centre.

The ETC Centre conducts such events regularly to ensure that differently-abled children experience social and cultural occasions like their peers. Director Dr. Anuradha Babar welcomed the guests and shared how these celebrations help children build confidence and a sense of belonging.

For the children and their families, this Diwali celebration was more than a festival — it was a day of inclusion, happiness, and cherished memories.

