NITI Aayog’s Proposal To Cut CRZ To 200 Metres Deemed Dangerous, Environmental Groups Urge PM to Reject |

Environmental organisations have strongly opposed a government panel’s proposal to reduce the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) buffer from 500 metres to 200 metres from the High Tide Line (HTL), warning that the move would endanger India’s fragile coastline and exacerbate climate risks.

Groups urge Prime Minister to reject CRZ dilution

In a letter to the Prime Minister, city-based groups NatConnect Foundation and Sagar Shakti urged the Centre to reject the recommendation made by a committee headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba, which reportedly described the existing 500-metre restriction as “overly restrictive” and detrimental to tourism, fishing, and infrastructure growth.”

“At a time when the world is preparing for rising sea levels, India’s planners seem to be suggesting the opposite, moving closer to the sea instead of staying away,” said B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation.

Rising sea levels put 113 cities at risk

Kumar cited the India Development Report, which identified 113 coastal cities across nine states as being at risk of submergence by 2050 due to sea-level rise.

“Even with the current CRZ norms already diluted to allow development up to 100 metres from creeks and backwaters, further relaxation is unimaginable,” he warned.

Citing NASA satellite data, activists noted that global sea levels have risen by 3.6 inches (91 mm) since 1993, with melting ice and warming oceans accelerating the trend.

“Local impacts could be even more severe due to land subsidence and changing ocean currents,” NASA has noted.

Localised solutions for fishing communities

Sagar Shakti Director Nandakumar Pawar said that the needs of fishing communities, such as floating jetties or anchoring facilities, can be addressed through localised solutions without compromising the 500-metre protection zone.

“Under the guise of helping fisherfolk, the CRZ policy is being diluted to enable rampant construction. This will destroy both the coasts and the sensitive ecology that sustains them,” Pawar cautioned.

Erosion and vulnerability data highlight risks

Pawar referred to government data presented in Parliament in June 2024, which revealed that 24% of Karnataka’s coastline is eroding, while figures from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) show that 33.6% of India’s coastline is vulnerable to erosion.

“Instead of planning more construction closer to the sea, we should be investing in mitigation and disaster management,” Pawar said.

Green cover reduction also criticised

The environmentalists also criticised another NITI Aayog proposal to reduce the mandatory green cover for industries from 33% to 10%, warning that it would worsen pollution and increase health risks.

“Have we already forgotten the oxygen crisis during the COVID-19 years?” Pawar asked. “At a time when we should be expanding our green lungs, it’s shocking that policymakers are considering cutting them down.”

Call for consultations before policy changes

Both organisations urged the Prime Minister to hold consultations with coastal communities and environmental experts before taking any decision that could irreversibly damage India’s shores.

“Coastal regulation is not a bureaucratic hurdle,” Kumar stressed. “It is our last line of defence against climate catastrophe.”