 Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat
"The only part of their flat that was damaged was the main door from the outside," said a relative of Mukesh Karani, whose family lives next door to where the fire originated.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

While the 13-storey Raheja Residency in Vashi was engulfed in flames due to a suspected short circuit in Flat 1005, the 10th, 11th, and 12th floors were completely charred. Remarkably, the residents of the adjoining Flat 1004 survived and managed to save their home.

Family Trapped by Thick Smoke

Trapped inside due to thick smoke in the corridor, the Karani family — comprising an elderly couple, their son, daughter-in-law, and two young children aged six and three — stayed calm and acted swiftly. Unable to step out, they continuously poured water on their main door for nearly two hours, preventing the flames from entering their flat. Their presence of mind and determination are believed to have saved all six members from the blaze.

Quick Thinking Prevents Fire Spread

"The family could hear people banging on their door from outside, but the smoke was too dense to step out," said the relative. "They decided to keep throwing water on the main door until the pressure of the smoke reduced. They also covered the inner door connecting the living area with wet sheets to block any smoke from seeping in. They did everything possible to keep the family and home safe. By God’s grace, they survived but what the other families have endured is unimaginable. These memories will stay with them forever."

article-image

Family Steps Out After Fire Brigade Operation

The Karanis finally stepped out of their home around 3 a.m., after the fire brigade completed cooling operations on their floor.

