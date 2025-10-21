 Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness

Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness

Pooja, daughter of businessman Rajan, a Keralite settled in Navi Mumbai for nearly three decades, worked as a legal advisory leader in a pharma company.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness |

Pooja Rajan, her husband Sunder Balakrishnan, and their daughter Vedika were celebrating Diwali with a family get-together at their flat until around midnight. Pooja’s parents, who live two buildings away, had stayed for the celebrations but left afterward.

Pooja, daughter of businessman Rajan, a Keralite settled in Navi Mumbai for nearly three decades, worked as a legal advisory leader in a pharma company. Her husband Sunder, a supply chain enthusiast, worked with an American company, frequently juggling responsibilities between the US and India.

"He was home for Diwali and on Monday night they had a family get-together at their flat till close to midnight. After that, Pooja's parents left. They stayed with their son, two buildings away," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Adinath Budhwant.

Family Realizes Danger as Fire Spreads

FPJ Shorts
Thane MACT Orders ₹35.27 Lakh Compensation To Children Of Woman Killed By Speeding Crane; Insurance Firm To Recover From Owner
Thane MACT Orders ₹35.27 Lakh Compensation To Children Of Woman Killed By Speeding Crane; Insurance Firm To Recover From Owner
UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi Route - VIDEO
UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi Route - VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness

According to a family friend, Pooja contacted her father when the fire started. "She had not thought that the fire would spread till the 12th floor as it started from the 10th floor. By the time it spread to the 12th floor, they couldn't step out. She had called her father and informed that they were stuck in the bathroom," the friend said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Demands Strict Action Following Arrest of Bangladeshi Transgender...
article-image

Attempts to Rescue Blocked by Smoke

Meanwhile, when the fire brigade team knocked on their door, there was no response from inside. "When Pooja's family saw that their daughter and her family were not among the rescued, her brother went to the common terrace from another wing and reached the 12th floor but couldn’t go to the flat due to the heavy smoke," added the family friend.

Darkness and Smoke Cause Confusion

"When there was a short circuit, there was total darkness on the floors along with heavy smoke. They would have found it very confusing and difficult to understand what was happening outside or decide which way to go, and hence got stuck inside," ACP Budhwant added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane MACT Orders ₹35.27 Lakh Compensation To Children Of Woman Killed By Speeding Crane;...

Thane MACT Orders ₹35.27 Lakh Compensation To Children Of Woman Killed By Speeding Crane;...

Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue...

Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue...

Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat

Vashi Fire: Karani Family Saves Home Amid Blaze In Adjacent Flat

Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore

Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Worth ₹7.86 Crore

Central Railway Vigilance Busts Ticket Black Marketing Racket On Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express

Central Railway Vigilance Busts Ticket Black Marketing Racket On Varanasi-Mumbai Mahanagari Express