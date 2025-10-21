Mumbai News: No Bids Yet For BMC’s ₹8.55 Crore Property Auction As Deadline Nears; Civic Body May Extend Date

BMC awaits bidders for its first property tax auction in over 40 years | File Photo

Mumbai: Three weeks after the BMC announced an auction of four properties worth Rs 8.55 crores to recover long-pending property tax dues, the civic body has yet to receive any bids. Although several individuals have inquired about the properties, no one has submitted a bid so far. The BMC remains hopeful of attracting bidders in the remaining one week, as the final date for the auction is October 29.

Auction Announcement And Recovery Plan

On October 1, the BMC issued a public notice to auction five immovable properties over unpaid property taxes. One of them — a Vile Parle property with dues and penalties amounting to Rs 19.36 crore — has since cleared its outstanding amount.

However, the remaining four, which include land parcels, shops, and a residential house, remain up for auction as the defaulters have yet to settle their dues. An agency has already been appointed to carry out the online auction.

Online Registration Yet To See Response

Online registration for bidders began on October 10, but the BMC has yet to receive a single bid. "The properties are in prime locations, and the auction was announced after thorough scrutiny. We expected more interest," said a senior civic official.

"Several people have inquired, but no one has registered so far." With a week remaining until the deadline, the civic body remains hopeful. "If there are no bidders, we may have to consider extending the deadline," the official added.

First Auction In Over Four Decades

The online auction of for these properties will be held on October 29 at 12 PM — marking the civic body’s first property tax auction in over four decades. The auction is being conducted under Section 200(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, which empowers the BMC to sell properties to recover unpaid taxes.

According to the BMC’s public notice, the properties include: Shanti Sadan CHS in Chunabhatti (2,570.33 sq.m); a Housing Bombay Commissioner’s property in Chembur’s Subhash Nagar (3,073.14 sq.m); a residential-cum-commercial unit on Abdul Rehman Street (1,648.07 sq.m); and Rajani House in Borivali (624 sq.m).

Meanwhile, the city’s cumulative outstanding property tax dues have soared to Rs 22,000 crore, including penalties accrued over the past 15 years, with some cases dating back to 2010.

