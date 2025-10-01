Mumbai News: BMC Launches Online Auction Of Properties To Recover ₹8.55 Crore In Long-Pending Property Tax Dues

BMC to auction properties online to recover long-pending tax dues in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC on Wednesday issued a public notice announcing the auction of immovable properties to recover long-pending property tax dues. The online auction — the first in nearly two decades — will include land parcels, shops, and a residential house, with total outstanding dues amounting to Rs 8.55 crore.

Legal Framework and Previous Notices

This action is being undertaken under Section 200(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, in accordance with municipal regulations governing the sale of properties for tax recovery. The BMC has identified several properties across various wards with substantial unpaid dues, including penalties.

Earlier, on September 9, the civic body issued a public notice granting property owners and assessees a 21-day deadline to settle their outstanding taxes along with applicable penalties and charges.

Current Status of Properties

A senior civic official confirmed that one of the listed properties — located in Vile Parle with pending dues and penalties amounting to Rs 19.36 crore has cleared its outstanding amount. However, the remaining four properties have been issued a final notice of seven days.

“If the dues are not cleared within this period, the properties will be auctioned. An agency has already been appointed to carry out the online auction. The remaining 13 properties are currently under scrutiny," the official said.

Details of Properties to Be Auctioned

As per the BMC’s public notice, the properties include Shanti Sadan CHS in Chunabhatti (2,570.33 sq.m) with total dues of Rs 3.28 crore; Housing Bombay Commissioner’s property in Chembur’s Subhash Nagar (3,073.14 sq.m) with Rs 2.70 crore pending; a residential-cum-commercial unit at Abdul Rehman street (1,648.07 sq.m) with dues of Rs 2.24 crore; and Rajani House in Borivali (624 sq.m) with Rs 31.81 lakh outstanding.

Also Watch:

The cumulative outstanding dues pending since 2010 have now ballooned to Rs 22,000 crore, including penalties accrued over the past 15 years.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/