Bombay HC Considers Departmental Action Against Civic Officials Failing To Remove Illegal Hoardings

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday orally remarked that it may direct departmental enquiries against civic officials who fail to act on complaints of illegal hoardings within a fixed time. The court said this would be included in its order to be passed in two weeks.

Petitions Highlight Hoarding Menace

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil was hearing a batch of petitions highlighting the rampant menace of unauthorised banners across Maharashtra. Advocate General Birendra Saraf submitted a set of proposals prepared by the state government to tackle the issue.

Political Parties to File Undertakings

One key suggestion was that all political parties file fresh undertakings before the court within four weeks, assuring they will not put up banners without permission. Parties, identified as the “biggest violators,” would also have to submit affidavits within a month, spelling out compliance measures and naming a responsible representative.

Ward-Level Nodal Officers Proposed

For Mumbai, the Senior Inspector of Licence in every ward would be appointed as a “Ward Level Nodal Officer” responsible for removing illegal hoardings and ensuring compliance with court directions. Similar officers would be named in other municipal corporations, councils and zilla parishads.

Citizen Monitoring Mechanism

Citizens would get toll-free complaint numbers with options to upload photos and locations of illegal banners. Even anonymous complaints would need to be acted upon. Nodal officers would conduct daily rounds and initiate legal action against violators.

Stricter Checks Suggested

The proposals also call for stricter checks: authorised banners would carry QR codes with organiser details and validity. Officers removing illegal hoardings would be required to photograph them as proof and keep records for police reference.

Supervision and Reporting

A Secretary-level officer in the state government would supervise compliance. Municipal bodies and district collectors would file bi-monthly reports, to be reviewed through quarterly meetings with the supervising officer. Citizen committees would be formed at the ward level to monitor hoardings and escalate lapses.

Legal Framework and Enforcement

Emphasising that violations fall under the Defacement Act, the compilation said police must register cases once municipal officers report offences.

Bench on Accountability

The bench noted: “If Nodal officers don’t perform their duty, then what is the mechanism? Some departmental enquiry? If negligence is found, then a departmental enquiry within 4-8 weeks, we will add.” The HC has scheduled the matter for hearing on October 15.

