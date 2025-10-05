Mumbai Local Train Stops After Power Supply Fault Near Bhayandar, Commuters Forced To Walk On Tracks | VIDEO

Train services on the western line came to a standstill near Bhayandar station on Sunday afternoon after a fault in the overhead power cable brought local train movement to a halt. The disruption occurred around 12:40 pm, according to a video shared widely on social media.

In the footage, several passengers can be seen jumping off a stranded local train and walking along the railway tracks to reach the nearest station. The situation appeared tense as commuters made their way cautiously between tracks in the midday heat.

As per comments on the viral post, the affected train was a Dahanu–Churchgate local. The train reportedly stopped abruptly after the power supply fault, leaving passengers stranded for several minutes before they decided to walk.

According to one social media user who claimed to have been near the spot, “I just passed, thank God,” indicating how sudden the disruption was and how close other trains were to the affected section.

While officials are yet to issue a formal statement, the video quickly drew attention from local commuters who expressed concern about the safety of passengers walking on the tracks. The incident once again highlights the impact of technical faults on Mumbai’s suburban network, where even a brief power failure can lead to widespread delays and inconvenience.

By late afternoon, restoration work was reportedly underway to fix the overhead equipment (OHE) fault and resume services on the busy route. The Bhayandar stretch is one of the key links connecting Mumbai to its extended suburbs, and such interruptions often affect thousands of daily commuters.