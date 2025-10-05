'Ye Tere Baap Ka Pakistan Nahi Hai, Ye Hindustan Hai': Nitish Rane After Egg Thrown At Garba Event In Mira Road

Nitish Rane | IANS

An otherwise festive Garba night at J.P. North Garden City Society in Mira Road turned ugly on the eighth day of Navratri when an egg was thrown at participants, prompting anger and alarm among those gathered. The incident, captured on video and shared on social media, led to a police notice and an immediate outcry from residents.

Later that evening, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane addressed a crowd in the area and delivered a combative speech that many attendees described as incendiary. Rane told the gathering, “This is a Hindu nation, and here the interests of Hindus will be looked after first, and then the interests of others.” He added, “This is not your father's Pakistan, this is Hindustan.” His remarks, which repeatedly invoked religious imagery, included the lines: “If any Hindu mother or sister is looked at with wrong eyes here, then we know how to open our third eye. This is the land of Mahadev, and only 'I love Mahadev' will prevail here.”

Rane also spoke directly to police officers, warning them against tarnishing the government’s reputation. “I would tell the policemen here that this is Devendra Fadnavis's government, he has the Home Ministry, do not tarnish his name,” he said. At several points he named an individual he identified as Mohsin and issued stark warnings: “If Mohsin is listening, then listen carefully. This is not your father's Pakistan, this is Hindustan.” He cautioned that if any trouble flares again, he could return quickly and would not come alone.

Residents at the society and observers of the speech expressed concern that the minister’s language could further inflame tensions after an already volatile incident. Police have recorded statements and are investigating the egg-throwing. Organisers of the Garba and local community leaders called for calm and urged authorities to ensure safety for all festival-goers.

With PTI Inputs