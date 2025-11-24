 Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Tennis Tournament Sees Massive Participation In Mumbai
In the Boys/Girls Mixed Under-8 category, Sharva secured the first place while Gandharv Gole finished second. In the Boys Under-10 category, Janav Agrawal won first place and Vivaan Sakhre secured the second place.

Updated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025

Mumbai: The ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’, organizedby Mumbai north MP and Union minister Piyush Goyal is receiving overwhelming response from citizens. A total of 345 players participated in the tennis tournament, reflecting the growing interest in sports among the youth. Eleven boys and girls emerged champions in different tournaments. The final matches were held on Sunday.

In the Girls Under-10 category, Shanaya Ubale secured first place while Alisha Dadarkar finished second.

In the Boys Under-12 category, Krish Saroj secured first place and Parikshit Shetty finished second. In the Girls Under-12 category, Varushka Malpe won first place and Kanak More secured second.

In the Boys Under-14 category, Gajendra Singh secured first place while Soham Shodke finished second.

In the Girls Under-14 category, Karthiyani Ghatkar won the first place and Sanjana Singh finished second.

In the Boys Under-18 category, Shashwat Mishra secured first place and Aayan Desai finished second.

In the Girls Under-18 category, Anaya Shivam won first place and Rivaa Mehta secured second.

In the Men’s Open Doubles category, Kalpesh Soni and Amit Dixit clinched the first position, while Vishal Chauhan and Hardik Doshi secured second place.

In the Women’s Open Doubles category, Gauri Sud and Gayatri Mewada won first place, while Samiksha Mishra and Mansi Patel finished second.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, “It is heartening to see 345 enthusiastic players participating in the tournaments. The discipline, and competitive spirit displayed by our young sports persons showed that Mumbai north is emerging as a strong hub for sporting talent. Inspired by the vision of Khelo India and Fit India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav has emerged as a movement to encourage fitness and character-building through sports."

