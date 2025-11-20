Union Minister Piyush Goyal Ensures Swift Repatriation Of Ulhasnagar Resident’s Body From Mozambique

Piyush Goyal |

Mumbai: Union Minister and north Mumbai M.P., Piyush Goyal, has facilitated the swift completion of formalities and return of the mortal remains of Madhukar Supdhu Ahire, a resident Ulhasnagar, who passed away in Nampula, Mozambique on November 13. The mortal remains were brought to Mumbai on Thursday.

The deceased, who was employed with ACAI Industrial, held a valid Indian passport and Mozambican work visa, according to a press release. The bereaved family brought difficulties being faced by them in the matter to the attention of Goyal. Goyal immediately directed his office to coordinate closely with the ministry of external affairs and the Indian High Commission in Maputo.

As a result, necessary clearances were arranged by the High Commission for airlifting the mortal remains to India via Kenyan Airlines.

Goyal said: “It is a solemn responsibility to stand with Indian families in moments of loss, especially when such tragedies occur abroad. The officials coordinated closely with MEA and the Indian Mission and helped expedite the final procedures so that the mortal remains could return home without delay."

