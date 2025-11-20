Mumbai News: BMC Begins Major Resurfacing Of MSRDC Bridges On WEH & EEH After DY CM Eknath Shinde’s Directive; ₹136 Crore Allocated

BMC launches large-scale resurfacing of MSRDC flyovers on EEH and WEH to prevent monsoon pothole crisis | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 20: Following directives of the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC has begun repairing Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC)-maintained bridges on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and the Western Express Highway (WEH). It has allocated about Rs. 62.50 crore for mastic-layer work on EEH bridges and around Rs 73.80 crore for repairs on WEH bridges.

BMC Intervenes After Public Anger Over Monsoon Potholes

After facing widespread public anger this monsoon over pothole-ridden MSRDC flyovers, the BMC intervened to fill the craters despite not being responsible for their maintenance.

To prevent a similar crisis next monsoon, the civic body has decided to fully resurface several such flyovers across the city, following a communication from MSRDC permitting the BMC to undertake the work, said civic sources. Last week, Shinde took a review meeting and directed to carry out resurfacing work on both the highways.

Tenders Invited for Major EEH and WEH Resurfacing Works

On Thursday, the BMC invited tenders for resurfacing and repair work on flyovers along the EEH and WEH. A civic official said the project includes not just resurfacing but also crack sealing, new lane markings, and pedestrian pathway repairs.

Extensive work is planned on the Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Vikhroli, and Thane-bound bridges on the EEH. In addition to mastic resurfacing, storm-water drain repairs, footpath restoration, and chamber-level adjustments will be carried out.

Potholes Patched During Monsoon but Full Resurfacing Needed

Although potholes were patched during the monsoon, full resurfacing is needed for long-term durability, as heavy traffic erodes mastic asphalt and creates uneven surfaces.

“For BMC flyovers, repairs are done during the defect-liability period or by the civic body. Since MSRDC hasn’t carried out resurfacing and potholes may return, the BMC will do the work on its behalf,” the official said.

