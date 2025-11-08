BMC To Acquire 346 Hectares For Mumbai Coastal Road North, Madh–Versova Bridge And Key Western Suburb Links

BMC to appoint a consultant for land acquisition and clearances covering 346 hectares for major western suburb infrastructure projects, including the Coastal Road North and Madh–Versova Bridge | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC will require 346 hectares of land for upcoming infrastructure projects in the western suburbs, including the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) North from Versova–Bhayander Link Road, and the Madh–Versova Bridge etc.

The land will cover areas for road alignments, interchanges, access roads, workspaces and Development plan roads. The civic body has invited tenders to appoint a consultant for obtaining clearances and land acquisition for these projects.

Coastal Road North And Dahisar–Bhayandar Elevated Link To Transform Travel Time

After completing the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) — from the Princess Street flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link — the BMC has begun work on MCRP–North, a Rs. 16,621 crore, 20 km stretch between Versova and Dahisar.

Additionally, a 5.6 km, 45 m-wide elevated road from Dahisar to Bhayandar costing Rs 3,304 crore is slated for completion by December 2028. The project aims to cut travel time from 90–120 minutes to 15–20 minutes and reduce carbon emissions by 55%.

Madh–Versova, Andheri–Malad, And Marve–Manori Bridges To Boost Connectivity

The Rs 3,990 crore Madh–Versova Bridge, a 2.06 km cable-stayed link, will connect Versova Koliwada to Madh Jetty within three years. To further ease congestion, a vehicular bridge between Andheri (Lagoon Road) and Malad (Infinity Mall) is planned at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, slated for completion by 2028.

Another proposed Marve–Manori bridge will enhance connectivity to the Gorai–Manori–Uttan area, cutting the distance from 29 km to just 1.5 km. Together, these projects aim to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion across the western suburbs.

Land Acquisition And Clearances Pose Major Challenge, Consultant To Be Appointed

“Several infrastructure projects have been planned in the western suburbs to bridge missing links and ease traffic congestion. However, land acquisition and clearances remain the major hurdles. We need nearly 200 hectares of land for the MCRP–North project alone, so a consultant is being appointed to assist with land acquisition of 346 hectares for all these projects and expedite the work,” said a senior civic official. The tender to appoint consultant is valued at Rs. 5.24 crore, with the submission deadline on November 17.

