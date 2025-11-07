Mumbai News: BMC’s Beautification Project Fails To Preserve Kala Ghoda’s Heritage Charm Amid Overflowing Drains, Debris & Cracked Cobblestone Streets, Locals Say

Overflowing drains and cracked cobblestone streets erode Kala Ghoda’s heritage charm despite BMC’s beautification drive | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Kala Ghoda- a prominent commercial and art hub with a heritage precinct- is slowly losing its charm as the authorities are failing to maintain it, the locals say. Nagindas Master Road sees an overflowing drain with stinking stretch, trash and construction debris dumped, and the unregulated double lane car parking, leaving hardly any space for pedestrians. This is at the time when the BMC is undertaking the beautification of Kala Ghoda, aiming to make it a pedestrian-only zone.

Beautification Drive Faces Structural Challenges

In phase 1 of beautification, five streets- V B Gandhi Marg, Rutherfield Street, Rope Walk Lane, Saibaba Road and B Bharucha Road- are being upgraded with cobblestones to restore the area’s old-city charm. However, there are several incidents of the stones cracking as they cannot take vehicular load.

“The cobblestone streets are only for walking. They are not meant for vehicles. Although we have only-pedestrians zone on weekends, it is difficult to stop vehicles during the weekdays. As the stones crack, we have to undertake rectification works and barricade the street. The locals complain of repeated repair works; however, if we do not rectify, the squarish, uneven design stones can separate,” an engineer from BMC ‘A’ ward said.

Phase 2 Expansion Plans Underway Despite Problems

Despite this, the corporation is going ahead with replacing more streets with cobblestones. Phase 2 includes uplift of Mahatma Gandhi Road, K. Dubash Road, Nagindas Road, Chamber of Commerce Lane and Forbes Street. This phase also includes a parking plaza. The phase 1 cost around Rs 1 crore and phase 2 at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

Locals and Experts Raise Concerns

An architect who works in Kala Ghoda said, “The stone streets are on the lines of European style. The plan is great, but the BMC should think about how practical it is. The authorities should first address the existing problems. After repeated complaints, the ward office has started repairs of the overflowing drain at Nagindas Road. The road sees unregulated parking, dumped trash etc.”

Businesses Affected by Neglect

A manager from a garment store said, “The drain has been overflowing for seven to eight months. Three shops in this stretch have shut down. Every customer complains of unbearable stink.”

BMC Promises Action But Slow Progress

An official from BMC A ward agreed that they had received complaints of the overflowing drain at Nagindas Road months ago; however, the work to replace the blocked drain was started two days ago.

The BMC plans to start phase 2 of the Kala Ghoda revamp by April-May 2026. However, the plan to make a pedestrian-only zone, restoring its heritage charm, seems far from reality.

