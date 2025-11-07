Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Tata Hospital Employee Duped Of ₹75.5 Lakh In Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 3 Months; Sells House To Settle With Fraudsters

Mumbai cyber police probe ₹75.5 lakh ‘digital arrest’ scam targeting retired Tata Hospital employee | Representational Image

Mumbai: A retired Tata Hospital employee and resident of BDD Chawl has fallen prey to a shocking “digital arrest” scam, where cyber fraudsters posing as Delhi Police officers trapped him for nearly three months, forcing him to remain isolated and transfer over ₹75.5 lakh.

According to the complaint filed at the Central Region Cyber Police Station, the 69-year-old complainant stated that he has been residing with his family at the given BDD Chawl since birth. He retired from Tata Hospital and his son currently works there, supporting the family.

Victim Received Fake Call Alleging Money Laundering Case

According an FIR, on August 22, around 3 p.m., he received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as an officer from Delhi Police and alleged that a Bank of Baroda account in the complainant’s name was involved in a ₹2.83 crore money laundering case. The caller warned that Mumbai Police would arrest him within two hours, and claimed that he was being placed under “digital arrest.”

Fraudsters Used Fake Police Documents And Video Calls

Soon after, the complainant received a WhatsApp video call from another number, where a man in police uniform identified himself as Police Inspector Gopesh Kumar. The fraudster showed fake documents, including a Delhi Police letterhead, a “Wanted List” with photos of suspects, a “Supreme Court of India” letter, and a “Freezing” and “Arrest Order.” Terrified, the senior citizen was told that he could avoid arrest by paying a “bail amount,” which would be refunded after the investigation.

Victim Liquidated Mutual Funds And Sold House To Pay Fraudsters

Believing the scammer, he revealed details of his bank and mutual fund accounts. Following instructions, he liquidated mutual funds worth ₹18 lakh and transferred the amount to Cyber Fraudsters Bank account on September 1.

A few days later, the fraudster again demanded more money, threatening arrest. Out of fear, the victim sold his old Borivali house for ₹64 lakh, and transferred ₹48.5 lakh to Bank on September 29, and ₹8.2 lakh to another Bank on October 8, totaling ₹75,50,000.

Fraudsters Stopped Responding After Receiving Money

When the promised refund never came, the complainant called the alleged “Inspector Gopesh Kumar,” but the latter stopped responding. Realizing he had been duped, the victim filed a report with the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) on October 27.

Police Register FIR, Probe Ongoing Into ‘Digital Arrest’ Modus Operandi

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Central Region Cyber Police Station against the unknown fraudsters using various WhatsApp numbers and the bank accounts where the cheated money was transferred.

Also Watch:

Police are investigating the case, which highlights a growing cybercrime trend known as “digital arrest scams,” where criminals impersonate law enforcement to extort money from frightened victims.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/