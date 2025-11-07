Maharashtra ACB Seeks Nod To Confiscate ₹8.42 Crore Assets From Corrupt Officials Across 6 Departments

The Maharashtra ACB has proposed confiscation of assets worth ₹8.42 crore from officials across various departments, with Pune region leading in the number of cases | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has submitted proposals in six corruption cases to the state government, seeking approval to confiscate assets worth Rs 8.42 crore from the accused public servants. Data shows that the Pune range accounts for the highest number of cases.

Urban Development Department Officials Top The List

The maximum number of cases were related to the officials Urban Development Department (2), followed by one case each related to the officials of the transport, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department, Water Resources and Public Works Department.

Water Resources Officials Linked To Highest Value Of Assets

The statistics further revealed that the highest amount of assets involved are related to the officials of the Water Resources Department (Rs 2.82 crore), followed by the officials from the UDD (Rs 2.50 crore), PWD (Rs 2.48 crore), Transport Department (Rs 47.69 lakh) and Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department (Rs 12.77 lakh).

Also Watch:

Pune Region Leads With Most Cases Of Asset Confiscation Proposals

The ACB statistics further states that the maximum number of cases in which the proposals seeking permission to confiscate assets have been sent are from Pune region (2), followed by one each case from Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar ranges.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/