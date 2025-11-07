Bombay HC Seeks SEC Response On Plea Challenging Non-Use Of VVPAT In Maharashtra Local Body Polls

Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court issues notice to the State Election Commission over its decision to not use VVPAT in upcoming local body elections | Representative Image

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday issued notice to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on a petition challenging its decision to not use voter verifiable paper audit trail machine (VVPAT) in the upcoming local body polls.

A bench headed by Justice Anil Kilor sought the election body's response to the petition by next week.

Congress Leader Prafulla Gudadhe Moves Petition

In his petition filed through advocates Pawan Dahat and Nihal Singh Rathod, Congress leader Prafulla Gudadhe said that the VVPATs were essential for a transparent election process.

Petition Seeks Use Of Ballot Papers If VVPAT Not Used

If the SEC is not going to use the VVPAT, then the polls should be held using ballot papers, the petition said. VVPAT is an independent system attached to an electronic voting machine (EVM), allowing voters to verify that their votes are cast as intended.

Plea Asserts Fundamental Right To Verify Vote

The petitioner has urged the HC to direct the SEC to hold elections for the upcoming local body polls through ballot papers or quash the commission's decision to not use VVPAT machines.

He also sought the court to restrain the SEC from using EVMs without VVPAT in any election. The right to vote is a fundamental right and every citizen has the right to know if his or her vote has been rightly executed, the plea said.

