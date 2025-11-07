 Mumbai Crime: Absconding For 30 Years, 65-Yr-Old Theft Accused Flees From Ayodhya On Learning Of Police Presence; Arrested In Grant Road
In a dramatic turn of events, a man wanted for nearly 30 years in a theft case registered at Dr. D.B. Marg Police Station was finally arrested by the Police after he fled from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, fearing arrest.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police arrest 65-year-old theft accused absconding for 30 years in Grant Road operation | File Photo

The accused, identified as Dwijendra Kamalprasad Dubey (65), a native of Garwah, Basti, Uttar Pradesh, had been on the run since 1995 in connection with FIR registered under Section 381 of the IPC (theft by a servant). A non-bailable standing warrant had been issued against him by the 18th Court, Girgaum, after he failed to appear before the court for nearly three decades.

Police Team Tracks Accused Across States

Acting on fresh intelligence, a police team led by PSI Azeem Shaikh was dispatched to Basti, Uttar Pradesh, on October 26, under the guidance of senior officers. On reaching his residence on October 29, the team learned that Dubey had recently gone to Ayodhya for a religious parikrama (pilgrimage). However, when the accused got wind of the Mumbai Police team’s presence in Basti, he immediately fled via Lucknow to Mumbai.

Accused’s Son Tried To Help Him Evade Arrest

Police later discovered that the accused’s son, who serves in the CRPF, had advised him to hide at a relative’s house in Ghatkopar. Dubey had also destroyed his mobile phone in Uttar Pradesh, but during technical surveillance, police traced his son’s number. Initially reluctant to cooperate, the son later admitted his father’s whereabouts after police questioning.

Also Watch:

Accused Finally Nabbed Near Grant Road

Based on the lead, the police tracked Dubey’s movements and learned he would be visiting the Grant Road area. A trap was laid, and the team successfully detained him. His Aadhaar card confirmed his identity as Dwijendra Mani Kamalaprasad Dubey.

