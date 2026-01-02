Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple, Meets Trust Officials

Mumbai: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, visited the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple on Thursday to offer prayers. He was welcomed by the chairman of the temple trust, Sadanand Sarvankar, who presented him with an idol of Lord Ganesha.
Temple treasurer Acharya Pawan Tripathi, trustees Rahul Londhe, Mahesh Mudaliar, Gopal Dalvi, Sudarshan Sangle, Manisha Tupe, executive officer Veena Patil, and deputy executive officer Sandip Rathod, were present at the ocassion.
